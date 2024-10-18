When you have a fever, it's important to eat foods that are easy to digest, help boost your immune system, and keep you hydrated. Here are some good options
Broths and Soups
Chicken or vegetable broth is soothing, helps with hydration, and provides essential nutrients. You can add soft vegetables or small amounts of shredded chicken for protein
Oatmeal
A simple, soft food that's easy on the stomach and provides energy
Rice or Plain Crackers
Bland, low-fiber foods like plain rice or crackers can be easy to digest when you're feeling unwell
Boiled Potatoes
They provide carbohydrates for energy and are gentle on the digestive system
Bananas
Soft, easy to eat, and full of vitamins and minerals, especially potassium, which helps balance electrolytes
Applesauce
Easy to digest and contains antioxidants and vitamins. It’s a good option if you're not feeling up to eating whole fruit
Yogurt
Contains probiotics that can help boost gut health, though avoid if you're feeling queasy from dairy
Herbal Teas
Ginger or chamomile teas can help soothe the stomach and keep you hydrated
Honey
Adding honey to your tea or warm water can soothe a sore throat and has mild antibacterial properties
Soft, Cooked Vegetables
Steamed carrots, spinach, or zucchini can provide nutrients without being hard to digest