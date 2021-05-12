HANS Health
Top 7 Crazy Sleep Disorders
Sleep related eating disorders
Those suffering from this disorder repeatedly eat while asleep
Sleep Paralysis
Your mind wakes up but you can't move and in some cases, you can't even breathe. Sleep paralysis can also induce hallucinations
Sleep Hallucinations
Many can differentiate their dreams from reality, but if you are suffering from Sleep Hallucination you cannot.
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disorder
This disorder constantly throws your natural sleep/wake cycle out of alignment. This might even lead to personality disorders
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy can cause you to instantly fall fast asleep during day irrespective of what you are doing
REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder
This disorder causes people to physically act out their dreams. Its like sleepwalking.
Exploding Head Syndrome
This doesn't cause your head literally to explode, but you will image hearing a loud noise right before you fall asleep