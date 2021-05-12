HANS Health

Top 7 Crazy Sleep Disorders

Sleep related eating disorders

Those suffering from this disorder repeatedly eat while asleep

Sleep Paralysis

Your mind wakes up but you can't move and in some cases, you can't even breathe. Sleep paralysis can also induce hallucinations

Sleep Hallucinations

Many can differentiate their dreams from reality, but if you are suffering from Sleep Hallucination you cannot.

Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disorder

This disorder constantly throws your natural sleep/wake cycle out of alignment. This might even lead to personality disorders

Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy can cause you to instantly fall fast asleep during day irrespective of what you are doing

REM Sleep Behaviour Disorder

This disorder causes people to physically act out their dreams. Its like sleepwalking.

Exploding Head Syndrome

This doesn't cause your head literally to explode, but you will image hearing a loud noise right before you fall asleep