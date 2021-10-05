Turmeric Tea can help reduce weight and flatten your tummy
Turmeric is considered to be wonder spice; it offers a range of health benefits.
The curcumin, the major active ingredient, has properties, which promote weight loss.
When you consume the above tea, it protects the body from varied disorders linked to obesity.
Drinking turmeric tea on an empty stomach can effectively help your body burn the excess flab.
Improves digestion and metabolism
Helps improve digestion as well as metabolism by enhancing your body’s ability to produce bile, which is crucial to a healthy digestive system.
Making turmeric tea is very easy; all you need is turmeric paste, ginger paste (optional) and water.
Boil one cup of water, then add both turmeric and ginger paste, bringing the water to a boil
While boiling, turn off the heat and let the turmeric tea cool down to room temperature.
Your fat melting tonic is now ready to consume, one must make sure to strain it before drinking.
Along with this, start eating healthy and also remain active, this would further promote weight loss.