What is Kappa Variant? Is it intense as Delta Variant?
Kappa Variant is not a new variant; it was discovered in India, in Oct 2020. The above Variant is identified as B.1.617.1, while Delta is represented as B.1.617.2.
Is the above variant of Concern?
The WHO at the moment, as not classified the above variant as a variant of concern. It has been classified as variant of interest.
Is this a double mutant?
The Kappa Virus is a double mutant because of 2 mutations- EE484Q and L452R.
Is Kappa virus variant immune escape?
It has been believed that, L452R mutation might help the variant to escape the body’s natural immune response.
Is it intense similar to Delta?
Kaapa is not intense as Delta in its effect; hence this got overwhelmed by the Delta
Are the vaccines effective against Kappa Variant?
Yes, vaccines are effective, both Covishield and Covaxin against this virus.
How many cases of Kappa Variant Found in India?
As of now , mere 2 Kappa Variant cases hs been found in Uttar Pradhesh, India when 109 Genome Sequence samples were taken at King George Medical University, Lucknow.
What best you can do to protect yourself from any virus?
One should always follow Covid Appropriate behavior ( eg. using masks) and take vaccines.