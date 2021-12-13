Who all should Avoid Having Amla? Know why?
Amla is green fruit, which contains 20 times more Vitamin C.
Eating gooseberry is very beneficial for health, but It may not be safe for everyone.
Suffering from hyperacidity
When you have amla on an empty stomach with a history of hyperacidity may irritate the stomach lining and cause acidity.
Suffering from blood related disorders
Those individuals suffering from bleeding disorders, It is best to consult a doctor before you include amla in your diet.
If you undergo surgery
There is a risk of bleeding due to excessive consumption of this winter fruit.
If your blood sugar is low
Amla is not good for those individuals who have low blood sugar levels or who are on the anti-diabetic medications.
If you are pregnant or lactating
Excessive consumption of Amla can lead to problems such as stomach upset, diarrhea and dehydration, it is believed that, these symptoms can make the condition difficult for above women.
Suffering from dry scalp and skin problem
Consuming amla can aggravate the above problem, it may lead to hair fall, itching, dandruff and other hair related problems.