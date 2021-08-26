Why a grape is called Queen of Fruits?
Grapes contain vitamins such as A, B1, B2, B6 & C Phytonutrients, ellagic acid. Resveratrol and sulphur compounds.
Grapes improves blood circulation
It has got anti-inflammatory properties
It helps reduce the risk of atherosclerosis
Grapes help cleansing the bladder and kidneys
Grapes increases bile flow
Grapes also got anticancer properties
It has got healthy cholesterol levels
To make grape juice spritzer, take organic grape juice, add sparkling water or seltez water, 1 tsp raw honey and use frozen grapes as ice cubes.