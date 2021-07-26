Why you must drink Beetroot juice every day?
Beetroot juice, is rich in Vitamin C, but low in fat, it contains powerful antioxidants and also helps in absorption of iron.
When to have it?
It is always better to have the juice, in the early morning or one hour before your breakfast.
Beetroot juice contains oxalic acid, hence it is better to blend with any fruit, like orange or pineapple or you can use carrot, it is lovely pair.
It helps temporarily lowers your blood pressure
Gives you glowing skin
Beetroots help you to have natural glow, at the same time it helps clear the blemishes
Great Way to Detox Naturally
Beetroot helps you to detox naturally, it is a great liver cleanser and helps in flushing out all the toxins.
Boosts energy and stamina
Beetroot juice has been promoted as great work out drink
Good for digestion
Natural sugars present in beetroot are released very slowly in the body and thus it helps prevent sudden spike.