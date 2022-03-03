Why you must have soaked Almonds in summer?
Almonds are great for your overall health; it helps in boosting immunity and metabolism.
Eating soaked almonds is a healthier option.
When you eat soaked almonds, you are eating all the nutrients of the nut.
The peel of the almond contains tannin, it restricts nutrient absorption.
You can soak a handful of almonds in a bowl of water for 6-8 hours, even you can soak almonds overnight too.
Almonds have a tough, hard outer texture that can make them difficult to digest.
Almonds are rightly called “Brain Food” because they are so rich in Vitamin E that are known to strengthen cognitive abilities.