Why You must include low Calorie fruit, Anjeer in your Diet?
Dry form
In India, fresh figs are not readily available, hence many tend to consume them in dry form, which is also referred as Anjeer.
Lose Weight
When you include Anjeer in your diet, you will lose weight.
Build Stamina
This fruit is loaded with fiber and also help build stamina in the body.
Keep your heart healthy
Omega-3 fatty acids present in Anjeer, helps keep your heart as well as cardiovascular health In check.
Aids digestion
The digestive enzyme Ficin in Figs, that tend to work along with other enzymes covered by digestive tract in order to digest the food quickly.
Low in calories
Whenever you want to snack something, which is low in calories, choose figs.
Prevents anemia & Promotes bone density
The calcium and iron content present in figs are high, and this makes it helpful in fighting against problems such as anemia and loss of bone density.
Anti-aging
The antioxidant content of figs is also high which can give you anti-aging effects.