Eating fruits on an empty stomach can sometimes lead to digestive issues. In this guide, discover which fruits to avoid and why, so you can enjoy a healthier start to your day!
Papaya
Can irritate the stomach lining when eaten alone.
Pineapple
May cause bloating if consumed on an empty stomach.
Mango
Can lead to gas and bloating if eaten alone.
Guava
High fiber can cause bloating on an empty stomach.
Oranges
May trigger heartburn when consumed alone.
Grapes
Can cause insulin spikes and digestive issues alone.
Pears
Can lead to gas and constipation if eaten solo.
Melons
High sugar can spike blood sugar levels alone.
Apples
Can cause discomfort if consumed on an empty stomach.
Berries
May cause digestive issues when eaten alone.