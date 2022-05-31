World No Tobacco Day 2022: Best Anti-Tobacco Quotes
The best way to stop smoking is to just stop – no ifs, ands or butts. - Edith Zittler
Cigarettes are killers traveling in packs. - Unknown
If we lose the battle against tobacco, we will lose the war against cancer. - Unknown
Cigarette: A fire at one end, a fool at the other, and a bit of tobacco in between.
Burn calories, not cigarettes. Kick the butt – you can work out and get a better one.”
Smoking cigarettes is like paying to have your life cut shorter – the most foolish thing anyone can ever do.
Replacing the smoke on your face with a smile today will replace illness in your life with happiness tomorrow. Quit now.