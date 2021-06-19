World Sauntering Day: This Day Reminds Us to Take Easy & Enjoy Life
World Sauntering Day is celebrated on 19th June each year. The word saunter means walk slowly in a relaxed manner.
The major objective of this day, is to remind people to slow down and enjoy every bit of life as opposed to rushing through it.
This day encourages everyone to have leisure walk, saunter through the woods and over the hills and fields, free yourselves from all worldly engagements.
T. Rabe, invented Sauntering Day, at the Grand hotel on Mackinac island, Michigan, in late 1970’s , as a response to the rising popularity of jogging. This day inspires people to slow down the pace of their lives and unwind.
The Corona Virus lockdown is being relaxed in phased manner in India, hence you will be able to step out of home and take a walk. But, you must make sure you put on your mask and maintain social distance.
If you do not want step out of the house, you can saunter in your terrace garden, balcony or just the living room.
You can also celebrate this day, even at home, by reading a book with a cup of coffee.
If your work place is not far away from your home, while returning back from work, instead of taking public transport or driving saunter back home.
Go for stroll in the local park or take a break, saunter to the nearest coffee shop.
This day, also remind us to take time to smell roses. The smell of roses is thought to be very relaxing as well as restorative because it encourages us to breathe deeply and slowly