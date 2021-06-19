World Sickle Cell Day 2021: A Day of Raising Awareness !
Origin
On 22nd December 2008, the United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution wherein recognizes sickle cell disease as a public health problem and it to be world’s foremost genetic disease.
Genetic Condition
Sickle Cell is a genetic condition, which means it is passed on from your parents and you are borne with it and you cannot catch it from other people.
Sickle Cell disorder
Sickle cell disorders causes your normally round as well and flexible blood cells to become stiff and sickle shaped, thus stopping the bloods cells and the oxygen they carry, from being able to move freely around your body and causing pain.
Risk
All those individuals having sickle cell are also at risk of complications stroke, bone damage, acute chest syndrome, blindness and priapism( a persistent, painful erection of the penis).
Damage
People having sickle cell may experience damage to organs such as liver, kidney, lungs, heart and spleen.
Death
Death can also result due to complications of the disorder. Treatment of sickle cell mostly focuses on preventing as well as treating complications.
Affect any one
Sickle cell order can affect anyone, even though it is predominantly affects people from African and Caribbean backgrounds.
Blood test
A simple blood test would tell, as to whether you have sickle cell trait or the disorder.
Raise awareness
Sickle Cell Society wishes everyone to get involved, by raising awareness of sickle cell amongst friends and families.