Start the Day with Exercise and a Protein-Packed Breakfast
Arjun begins his day with a high-protein breakfast to fuel his energy and set the tone for his active day
Eggs Are Essential
Eggs are a staple in Allu Arjun’s breakfast, offering a great source of protein for muscle repair and growth
Grilled Chicken for Lunch
For lunch, he opts for grilled chicken, which provides lean protein to build muscle and boost metabolism
Green Veggies for a Healthy Glow
Arjun loads up on green vegetables throughout the day. They’re rich in antioxidants and fiber, promoting digestion and glowing skin
Fruit Shakes for Refreshment
He enjoys fruit shakes at lunch, providing extra vitamins, minerals, and hydration
Light and Fiber-Rich Dinner
Arjun keeps his dinner light yet nutritious, focusing on fiber-rich foods like green beans, corn, and brown rice
A Balanced Diet for Energy
His diet is a mix of high-protein foods, fiber-rich vegetables, and the occasional treat to stay energized, lean, and healthy
Fitness is About Balance, Not Deprivation
Achieving fitness like Arjun is about finding balance—incorporating healthy foods and allowing for occasional indulgences