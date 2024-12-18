Greek Yogurt
Packed with probiotics and protein, Greek yogurt supports digestive health and provides sustained energy
Oatmeal
Oatmeal, with its complex carbohydrates and fiber, offers long-lasting energy throughout the day
Bananas
A quick energy boost, bananas are rich in potassium and natural carbohydrates
Nuts and Seeds
These are full of protein and healthy fats that help improve endurance
Sweet Potatoes
Loaded with vitamins and complex carbohydrates, sweet potatoes help combat fatigue effectively
Spinach
Spinach, rich in iron and magnesium, supports energy production and helps reduce tiredness
Eggs
Eggs are a great source of protein and essential nutrients to maintain steady energy levels