Here Are The 7 Best Motivational Quotes From The Book Alchemist
When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it
It is the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting
When each day is the same as next, it’s because people fail to recognise the good things that happen in their lives every day that sun rises
People learn early in their lives, what is their reason for being. Maybe that’s why they give up on it so early, too. But that’s that’s the way it is
Everyone seems to have a clear idea of how other people should lead their lives but none about his or her own
You will never be able to escape from your heart. So it’s better to listen to what it has to say. The way, you’ll never have to fear an unanticipated blow
Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams, because every second of the search is a second’s encounter with God and with eternity