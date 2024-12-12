Dumb and Dumber
A hilarious road trip comedy featuring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as two friends on a cross-country adventure, filled with absurdity and wit
Bruce Almighty
Jim Carrey plays a man who gains God's powers, with his perfect comedic timing elevating this film about divine power and personal growth
Liar Liar
Jim Carrey delivers one of his best performances in this comedy about a lawyer who can't lie, exploring themes of honesty and redemption
The Mask
Stanley Ipkiss, a mild-mannered banker, transforms into a wild character after wearing a magical mask in this fun and chaotic comedy
The Truman Show
A blend of humor and drama, this film explores reality, identity, and the media's influence through Jim Carrey's brilliant performance as Truman Burbank
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Jim Carrey's breakout role as the eccentric pet detective, filled with physical comedy, outrageous humor, and unforgettable quotes
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
A unique and emotional film where Jim Carrey plays a man who erases his memories of a failed relationship, blending drama with surreal comedy