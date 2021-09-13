Hans Editorial cartoons by Manjul [Sep 5 - Sep 10]
Media have been keeping public busy with Taliban. I guess we can increase prices further.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [September 05]
He's paying obeisance on Teachers' Day!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [September 06]
Protesters are not farmers. They don't resemble farmers. Look carefully, they look just like us!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [September 07]
Propaganda
Farmers' agitation
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [September 08]
No, not video games, I was watching news!
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [September 09]
I can't take my eyes off the sky, dad! We are driving on a highway where fighter jets can do emergency landing.
HANS Editorial Cartoons by Manjul [September 010]