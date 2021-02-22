Here’s What Bollywood’s Glam Doll Janhvi Kapoor Eats In A Day
Early Morning
Our dear ‘Dhadak’ actress begins her day with a healthy option. She eats a spoonful of ‘Ghee’ early in the morning and kick-starts her day
Breakfast
Being a North-Indian girl, she prefers to have ‘Paranthas’ with dahi for her breakfast
Lunch
Well, this ‘Roohi’ actress votes for ‘Paranthas’ for her lunch… She wishes to have them with one of these curries, paneer makhani, dal makhani, Gujrati dal, Bhindi, Methi dal and palak paneer
Dinner
Coming to dinner, she always wants to have ‘Light’ food. Thus, ‘Red rice biryani’ turns the best choice for the night times which fills her tummy and also regarded as the healthier option.
Favourite Desserts
This one is common… Chocolates and Ice creams are her favourite desserts which she eats every now and then.
Favourite Snacks
Yummy Nachos… Yes! This Bollywood glam doll happily eats ‘Nachos’ as they are her favy snacks. Once she also doled out the secret recipe of yummy nachos as she likes them to make on her own
Diet Preference
Finally, when Janhvi is on her diet mode, she prefers to go with the ‘Low-Card Diet’