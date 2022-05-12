Hero XPulse 200 4V Adventure motorcycle
Discover a bike designed for thrill seekers on a relentless pursuit of new adventures.
This bike, is for those who seek a rush of adrenaline at every turn.
This bike is also for those who dot their weekend plans with one exhilarating ride after another.
Made for roads & rough outdoors
The XPulse 200 4V can overcome every terrain, from the smooth city streets to the rough trails of the wild.
Look Adventure Ready
Get out there and explore on the new XPulse 200 4V, with its adventure inspired spilt style contemporary graphics, body-coloured mirrors and dual tone color scheme.
Power through wild
Set your sights higher with the new 4V engine-with improved gear ratio, it promises better power and torque.
Tech loaded and Trek loaded
