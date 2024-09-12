High-Profile South Indian Celebrity Divorces
South Indian cinema's glittering stars also face personal challenges. Here are five notable celebrity divorces that have made headlines.
Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated in 2021 after a highly publicized marriage.
GV Prakash Kumar & Saindhavi
GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi are reportedly divorcing after nearly a decade of marriage.
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth filed for divorce in 2023 after 18 years together.
Amala Paul & AL Vijay
Amala Paul and AL Vijay divorced in 2016 due to lifestyle differences.
Prabhu Deva & Latha
Prabhu Deva and Latha's divorce was marked by public and legal controversies.