Honda Announces Festive Discounts upto Rs.32,928
Festive season around, Honda is offering good amount of Discount
The offers as well as benefits are grade, variant and location-specific
Interested, contact your nearest dealership to know more about the offers
The Honda WR-V attracts the highest benefits worth Rs 39,298 this month.
Honda India offers benefits of up to Rs 37,896 on the new-gen Honda City this month.
New customers looking to buy the Honda Jazz can avail of benefits of up to Rs 25,000 in October.
The Amaze compact attracts benefits of up to Rs 8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.
The fourth-generation Honda City attracts a customer loyalty benefit of Rs 5,000 this month.