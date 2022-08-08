Honda Dio-Sports limited Edition Scooter Launched
Booking
The booking for this new Scooter has already commenced
How to book?
One can book the scooter at its Red Wing Dealerships and also online on its official website.
Color options
Color options provided are Strontium Silver Metallic with Black and Sports Red with Black.
Price for Standard Variant
For standard variant, start price is Rs.68,317(ex-showroom, Delhi)
Price for Deluxe Variant
For Deluxe Variants, the price goes up to Rs. 73,317(ex-showroom, Delhi).
The new scooter gets a fairly flashy exterior paint theme comprising sporty graphics that make it look trendy.
It is also offered with a red-dipped rear cushion spring that has been added to amp up its styling quotient.