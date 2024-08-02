How Climate Change Affects Ecosystems?
Climate change endangers ecosystems and biodiversity, causing cascading effects on ecological processes and human well-being in multiple significant ways.
Species Distribution
Rising temperatures force species to shift to cooler areas, disrupting ecosystems and causing declines in non-migrating species.
Habitat Loss
Climate change alters or destroys habitats; rising sea levels inundate coastal wetlands, and increased temperatures cause polar ice loss.
Altered Ecosystem Services
Ecosystems offer vital services like clean water, air, and soil. Climate change disrupts these by affecting filtration and nutrient cycling.
Phenological Changes
Climate change alters the timing of natural events, causing mismatches between interdependent species like pollinators and plants, impacting ecosystems.
Increased Frequency of Extreme Events
Frequent, severe weather events like storms, floods, and droughts damage ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, and alter species compositions significantly.
Ocean Acidification
Rising CO2 levels acidify oceans, harming marine life, especially corals and shellfish with calcium carbonate shells or skeletons.
Temperature-Driven Stress
Elevated temperatures can stress ecosystems, leading to increased vulnerability to diseases, pests, and invasive species.
Altered Growth Rates
Changes in temperature and precipitation can affect the growth rates of plants and trees, impacting food availability and habitat structures for various species.