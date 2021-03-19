How to Create a Room via WhatsApp Web
Open WhatsApp Web or Desktop
Go to the individual chat you want to make a call.
Tap on the three dots "Menu" icon on the screen.
On the dropdown, click on the "Create a Room" option.
Tap on the' Continue in Messenger' option.
You will be redirected to the Messenger website in your browser.
Click on "Create Room as Your Name"
Your Room gets displayed, and you need to Join Room.
(If you're not logged in to Messenger, log in with your Facebook account)
Allow Messenger to use your camera and microphone so that others can see and hear from you.