How to Hide Phone Number on Telegram
Open the Telegram app.
Tap on the three-line menu icon on the top-left corner.
Go to the Setting option.
Now, select the “Privacy and Security” section.
Here, choose the “Phone Number” option.
Here you will find the “Who Can See My Phone Number” section.
You’ll find the three options: “Everybody”, “My Contacts”, “Nobody.”
If you want to show your number to your contacts, select “My Contacts.”
If you don’t want to show the phone number to anyone, select the “Nobody” option.