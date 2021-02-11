How to Import WhatsApp Chat to Telegram
Open the chat on WhatsApp that you want to transfer to Telegram.
Tap on the three vertical dots on the right (action overflow menu)
Click on More and select the option "Export Chat" given in the contact menu.
Now, you will find two options: "Without Media" or "Include Media"
Choose "Include Media" if you want the linked media file or vice versa.
Now you will see "Send chat via..." Choose Telegram
Click on the option "Import"
You will now see an Importing chat dialogue box, and once it is done, you will receive the message "chat is imported successfully".