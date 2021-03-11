How to Make WhatsApp Video and Voice Call on Desktop

Go to the WhatsApp web page

https://www.whatsapp.com/

Click on Mac or Windows PC to download the WhatsApp desktop app.

A new page with “DOWNLOAD FOR WINDOWS (64-BIT)” will be displayed; click on it.

After you install the desktop WhatsApp app, scan the QR code to log in.

Once you log in, click on a voice call or a video call with the specific contact.

Desktop Voice and Video Call are not supported for Groups yet.

This is how it looks like when you make a desktop voice call.

Desktop Video calls work for both portrait and landscape orientation.

Video and voice calls are not available on the browser version of WhatsApp