How to Read Body Language: Know About These Non-verbal Cues
The Eyes
- Inability to make direct eye contact indicate boredom, disinterest, or even deceit.
- Looking down indicates nervousness or submissiveness.
The Head
- Slow nodding shows that the person is interested in what you are saying and wants you to continue.
- Tilting the head sideways is a sign of interest in what the other person is saying.
The Smile
- A genuine smile indicates that the person is happy with the people around them.
- A fake smile conveys pleasure or approval but suggests that the person is feeling something else.
The Lips
- A relaxed mouth indicates a casual attitude and festive mood.
The Arms
- Crossed arms indicate anxiety, vulnerability, or a closed mind.
- Crossed arms with a genuine smile and relaxed posture shows a confident and comfortable attitude.
The Feet
- If someone's feet are in your direction, they have a favourable opinion of you.
- If someone's feet are pointing in some other direction, it shows that they are not interested in the discussion.
Body Mirroring
- If someone imitates your body language, it's a perfect sign showing that the person is trying to form a bond with you.
The Proximity
- Standing or sitting near is the best indicators of rapport.
- Someone moving away from you shows the connection is not mutual.