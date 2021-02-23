How to Read Body Language: Know About These Non-verbal Cues

The Eyes

- Inability to make direct eye contact indicate boredom, disinterest, or even deceit.

- Looking down indicates nervousness or submissiveness.

The Head

- Slow nodding shows that the person is interested in what you are saying and wants you to continue.

- Tilting the head sideways is a sign of interest in what the other person is saying.

The Smile

- A genuine smile indicates that the person is happy with the people around them.

- A fake smile conveys pleasure or approval but suggests that the person is feeling something else.

The Lips

- A relaxed mouth indicates a casual attitude and festive mood.

The Arms

- Crossed arms indicate anxiety, vulnerability, or a closed mind.

- Crossed arms with a genuine smile and relaxed posture shows a confident and comfortable attitude.

The Feet

- If someone's feet are in your direction, they have a favourable opinion of you.

- If someone's feet are pointing in some other direction, it shows that they are not interested in the discussion.

Body Mirroring

- If someone imitates your body language, it's a perfect sign showing that the person is trying to form a bond with you.

The Proximity

- Standing or sitting near is the best indicators of rapport.

- Someone moving away from you shows the connection is not mutual.