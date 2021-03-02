How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine on CoWIN
Go to
https://www.cowin.gov.in/home
Click on Register yourself; a separate window will open.
Enter a valid mobile number. Click on the Get OTP button.
You will get OTP via SMS at your phone number.
Enter the OTP and click Verify button.
Once the OTP is validated, the Registration of Vaccination page appears.
Enter details required on the Registration of Vaccination page. Users need to add their Photo ID proof, ID number, Name and Year of Birth.
For ID Proof, submit your Aadhar Card, Election Card, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, or Pension document.
Choose a nearby vaccination centre from the list and select an available date. Users with co-morbidity must carry a medical certificate while going for vaccination.