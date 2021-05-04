How to Select the Right Oxygen Concentrator? Buyer’s Guide
Flow rate
Check the flow rate capabilities; this is the rate at which oxygen is able to travel from machine to the patient.
Power Consumption
Better to go for low power consumption, but sometimes your doctor may leave you with no choice, but you are required opt for a bit more power to meet your oxygen requirements.
Portability
You need to check, as to how mobile you require your concentrate have to be. The portable ones are not heavy, but you need to sacrifice on higher flow rate.
Oxygen Concentration
The level of oxygen concentration is affected by the design of the filtration system included in the specific oxygen concentration device. Most devices have 87 to 99% of oxygen concentration.
Noise level
As these devices produce noise, if you are sensitive to noise better opt for those which work silently.
Consult your doctor
Before buying the oxygen concentrators, it is always advisable to consult your doctor and they would advise you, about your oxygen requirement & usage.
Price
The cost of the oxygen concentration is around Rs.30,000 to Rs.70,000 select the one, which will help meet your oxygen requirement as well as your budget.
Warranty
These devices are designed to last for long period, but you need to check for warranty policy as each manufacturer will have different warranty policy.