Recognizing the signs of a heart attack can save lives. Here are common symptoms to look for
Chest Discomfort
Pressure, tightness, squeezing, or pain in the chest lasting more than a few minutes or coming and going
Pain in Other Areas
Discomfort may spread to the arms (usually left), shoulders, back, neck, jaw, or stomach
Shortness of Breath
Often accompanies chest discomfort and can occur even at rest
Cold Sweats
Breaking out into a sudden, clammy sweat
Nausea or Vomiting
Feeling sick to your stomach or actual vomiting
Dizziness or Lightheadedness
Feeling faint or unsteady, possibly accompanied by chest pain
Unusual Fatigue
Extreme tiredness, particularly in women, that isn’t typical