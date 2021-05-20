HR International day is celebrated on 20th May each year, on this day, we will celebrate HR as a profession, the work they do and their positive contribution to individuals, organizations and on a national as well as an international scale.
They help drive business success by both, attracting as well as the developing the right talents as well as helping people to grow.
They influence the direction as well as leadership of an organization
They help build as well as shape the cultural and values of the organization
They help activate the most important gene in the DNA of the organizations-the people
They help understand the business a well as, as to how people add value
They help balance the interests of organizations and people
They help two way focus considering both people as well as organization
They support new roles as well as new ways of working with people at the center
They help translate innovative ideas into good working practices
They help strengthening the human capital, the main asset of the organizations today