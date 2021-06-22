Hyundai Alcazar Launched in India: Get to Know its price, variants and Features
The much awaited Hyundai Alcazar 3-row SUV has been launched in India. It would be offered in both, six and seven-seat configurations.
This new SUV has been launched to commemorate 25 years of Hyundai Motors in India
Starting at the introductory (ex-showroom) price of Rs 16.30 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar is the 5th SUV launched by Hyundai in India after Venue, Tucson, Creta, and Kona EV.
Alcazar would be available in 3 broad variants –Prestige, Platinum and Signature.
The automaker has already received nearing to 4,000 bookings for Alcazar
The Prestige and the Platinum trims will retail at Hyundai India’s outlet, while the range-topping signature trim would be sold only at Hyundai’s “signature club” outlets.
The waiting period for the new Alcazar is around 4 to 8 weeks, depending upon the variant & trim
The above vehicle comes loaded with tech like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the panoramic sunroof and more.
Alcazar boasts best in class fuel economy with 20.4km/l for diesel and 14.5 km/l for the petrol mode.