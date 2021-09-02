Hyundai i20N Line Launch on September 2nd, 2021: Booking Open
The i20 N line would be the new top-spec model in the i20 range. This vehicle would be launched on 2nd September, 2021.
Booking
Hyundai is already accepting bookings for the above hatchback.
The Korean carmaker aspires to target the millennial in the nation, who is looking for an enthusiastic as well as sporty drive experience.
Hyundai already offers nearing to 11 cars under the N line brand globally, which also include both, kona and Tucson SUVs.
2021 Hyundai i20 N Line is almost similar to the standard i20 models with regards to dimensions. It stands 3,5 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, 1,505 mm in height and 2,580 mm of wheelbase.
Design elements
The above vehicle receives a sporty appearance, having fresh alloy design, new-look grille along with red accents all around, dual exhausts and much more.
Engine
The Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback would be powered by a 1.0 litre turbo GDI petrol engine, which is capable of producing nearing to 118 hp of power and a maximum torque output of 172 Nm.
Safety features
6 airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring system, auto head light units, emergency stop signal, discbrakes having all 4 wheels are few of the safety features available on the i20 N Line.
Six color options
The Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback will be available in six colors.
This vehicle is likely to come at a price north of ₹11 lakh.