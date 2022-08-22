Iconic Cars Made in India after Independence -1963 to 1972
Ambassador Mark II
Hindustan Motors Ambassador literally rules the streets across the nation.
Fiat 1100
The closest competitor of Ambassador, the Premier Padmini started production in 1964
Standard Herald Mark II
The Standard Herald was the most talked about offering from Standard Motor Production in this decade.
Standard Herald Mark III
This variant was manufactured between 1968-1971
Mahindra FC
The Mahindra FC was available in various body styles like bus and pick-up trucks.
Gazel
The Herald was remodeled with brand new suspension and a new differetial to the Standard Gazel.