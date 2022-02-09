IND VS WI, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli joins MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list
India vs West Indies
India and West Indies are playing the second ODI of their three-match series today (Feb. 9) in Ahmedabad.
India are 1-0 up
Team India won the opening game by six wickets and went 1-0 up.
IND VS WI: 2nd ODI
West Indies’ stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.
Virat Kohli
The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies is Virat Kohli’s 100th ODI at home today.
Kohli’s Record
Kohli has become only the fifth Indian cricketer to play 100 ODIs at home.
Elite list
The previous four cricketers who played 100 ODIs at home for India were Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Yuvraj Singh.
Top 5
1) Tendulkar – 164 ODIs at home
2) Dhoni – 127 ODIs at home
3) Azharuddin – 113 ODIs at home
4) Yuvraj – 108 ODIs at home
5) Kohli – 100* ODIs at home