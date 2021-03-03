India vs England, 4th Test: Virat Kohli is all set to equal MS Dhoni’s elite record
IND vs ENG - Fourth and final Test
India are 2-1 up in the ongoing four-match Test series against England. The fourth and final Test of the series will begin on March 4 (Thursday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Kohli’s 60th
When Kohli walks into the field on Thursday, it will be his 60th match as India’s Test captain. He first captained India in a Test nearly 7 years back in Adelaide.
Dhoni’s record
Kohli will equal Dhoni’s record of 60 Tests as India’s captain. Dhoni had led India in 60 Tests in his seven-year tenure as India skipper.
Number of wins as India captain
Kohli is already India’s most successful Test captain with 35 wins in 59 Tests. India had won 27 Tests under Dhoni’s captaincy between 2008 and 2014.
Record at home
In the previous Test against England, which India won by 10 wickets, Kohli overtook Dhoni with his 22nd Test win on home soil. Kohli at home: 22 wins from 29 Tests. Dhoni at home: 21 wins from 30 Tests.