India vs England: Kohli loses 4 consecutive Tests, other statistical highlights from 1st Test
Kohli’s unwanted record
ENG defeated IND by 227 runs in the first Test on Tuesday. Kohli has now lost his last four Tests as captain. Prior to this, he had won seven Tests in a row – a record among Indian Test captains.
Root’s record as ENG captain
With the win in the first Test, Root has equalled Michael Vaughan in the record of most wins as England’s Test captain – 26.
Anderson’s special feat
James Anderson (343 wickets), who picked 5 wickets in the Chennai Test, surpassed WI legend Courtney Walsh (341) for most wickets by a pacer after the age of 30.
Root’s record with bat
While Root (30Yrs, 37D) became the third youngest cricketer to reach 100-Test mark, he became the first ever to score a double century in his 100th Test.
Ashwin’s unique record
Ashwin became the first spinner in 114 years and third spinner in the history of Test cricket to pick a wicket off the first ball of a Test innings. He achieved the milestone by removing Daniel Lawrence in ENG’s second innings.
Bumrah’s home debut
The first Test vs ENG was Bumrah’s home debut in Test. He had played 17 Tests away from home and holds the record of playing most number of away Tests before playing at home along with WI’s Darren Ganga.
England’s Test record in India
England piled up 578 runs in the first innings, which was their second highest innings total in India. Interestingly, their highest total in India had also come in Chennai – 652 for 7, declared in 1985.
No. 300 for Ishant
Ishant Sharma became the sixth Indian bowler and third fast bowler from India to reach the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket. The other pacers to have achieved the feat were Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan.