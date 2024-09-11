Indian Athletes Who Switched to Politics
Many renowned Indian athletes have transitioned from sports to politics, using their fame to influence public life. Here’s a look at notable athletes who have ventured into the political arena.
Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia (Wrestlers)
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party on September 6, ahead of the Haryana assembly elections
Gautam Gambhir (Cricketer)
Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi seat for the BJP in the 2019 general elections, marking his successful political debut.
Navjot Singh Sidhu (Cricketer)
Navjot Singh Sidhu began his political career with the BJP in 2004 and later won the Amritsar East seat as a Congress candidate in 2017.
Babita Phogat (Wrestler)
Babita Phogat contested the Haryana Legislative Assembly election in 2019 as a BJP candidate from the Dadri constituency.
Devendra Jhajharia (Javelin Para-Athlete)
Devendra Jhajharia, a decorated Paralympic javelin thrower, recently announced his entry into politics.
Kalyan Chaubey (Football Player)
Kalyan Chaubey, the president of the All India Football Federation, contested the 2019 general election as a BJP candidate.
Mohammad Azharuddin (Cricketer)
Mohammad Azharuddin made his political debut in 2009 by winning a seat from Moradabad with the Indian National Congress.
Harbhajan Singh (Cricketer)
Harbhajan Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and serves as a Member of the Rajya Sabha.