India has proudly produced several Miss Universe titleholders and notable contestants over the years. Here's a brief look at the women who made it to the prestigious pageant.
Sushmita Sen: India's First Miss Universe (1994)
Sushmita Sen made history by becoming the first Indian to win the Miss Universe crown in 1994.
Lara Dutta: Miss Universe 2000
Lara Dutta secured the Miss Universe title in 2000, becoming the second Indian to achieve this honor.
Harnaaz Sandhu: Miss Universe 2021
Harnaaz Sandhu brought the Miss Universe crown back to India in 2021 after a 21-year gap.
Rhea Singha: Miss Universe India 2024
Rhea Singha, at 19 years old, won Miss Universe India 2024 and represented India on the global stage.
Yasmin Daji: Miss Universe 1966 (3rd Runner-Up)
Yasmin Daji, crowned Femina Miss India 1966, finished as the 3rd runner-up at the Miss Universe contest that year.
Madhu Sapre: Miss Universe 1992 (2nd Runner-Up)
Madhu Sapre, Femina Miss India 1992, earned the 2nd runner-up position at Miss Universe 1992.
Manpreet Brar: Miss Universe 1995 (1st Runner-Up)
Manpreet Brar, after winning Miss India 1995, finished as the first runner-up at the Miss Universe contest the same year.