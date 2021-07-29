India’s Top Ten Safe cars according to Global NCAP
Mahindra XUV300
In Early 2020, the Mahindra XUV300 has become the 3rd made in Indian vehicle to get 5 stars in Global NCAP crash tests.
Tata Altroz
The above Indian car model, has been the 2nd to be awarded a 5 star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.
Tata Nexon
The 1st made in India car model to get a full five stars from the Global NCAP.
Mahindra Marazzo
This one, is the 1st MPV to get 4 stars in Global NCAP’s #saferCarsForIndia Crash tests.
Volkswagen Polo
The Volkswagen polo was the 1st made in India car, to get 4 stars form Global NCAP.
Mahindra Thar
The above car is, 2nd gen Mahindra thar, which presently holds the highest score for child occupant protection, when all models were tested by Global NCAP so far.
Tata Tigor
This car, scored very impressively on child occupant protection, eventhough, it lacks ISOFIX child seat mounts
Tata Tiago
This car, being identical to the Tigor, it has been awarded an identical 4 star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.
Vitara Brezza
The Vitara Brezza, is the only Maruti Suzuki model to get a 4 star rating from Global NCAP.
Renault Triber
This one, is the 2nd MPV sold in India, to be awarded a 4 star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests.