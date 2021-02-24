Interesting Facts About Mukesh Ambani
:- Founder and Chairman, Reliance Industries
:- Net worth -$ 76.9 Billion
Mukesh Ambani joined Stanford University in the 1980s to pursue an MBA but had to drop out to join Reliance.
Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. Dhirubhai Ambani introduced her to Mukesh Ambani, and the rest is history.
The family resides in a 27-storey expensive apartment-- Antilia, worth $1 bn USD with three helipads, theatres, terrace garden, parking for 168 cars, and 600 staff!
His daughter Isha Ambani is one of the youngest billionaire heiresses in the world! Isha was ranked number two on Forbes top ten billionaire heiresses list in 2008.
He owns the world's largest refinery in Jamnagar, with an installed capacity of 668000 barrels per day!
Mukesh Ambani is the only businessman who gets the Z level security, which costs him 15-16 lakhs monthly. After receiving threats from a terrorist group in 2013, as per Reuters.
Ambani family owns the IPL team Mumbai Indians and Indian Super League, a football league in India.
As per Economic Times, Mukesh Ambani earned 90 crores every hour since March, amid lockdown.
He raised more than $20 billion, selling a part of Jio to investors like Facebook and Google.
Mukesh Ambani has been replaced as Asia's richest person by Chinese private billionaire Zhong Shanshan.