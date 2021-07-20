International Chess Day 2021: Top 10 World Chess Champions
Magnus Carlsen
World Ranking: 1
Age: 30 years
Place of birth: Tønsberg, Norway
Federation: Norway
Fabiano Luigi Caruana
World Ranking: 2
Age: 28 years
Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
Federation: United States
Ding Liren
World Ranking: 3
Age: 28 years
Place of birth: Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China
Federation: China
Ian Nepomniachtchi
World Ranking: 4
Age: 31 years
Place of birth: Bryansk, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union
Federation: Russia
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov
World Ranking: 5
Age: 36 years
Place of birth: Sumgait, Azerbaijan SSR, Soviet Union
Federation: Azerbaijan
Levon Aronian
World Ranking: 6
Age: 38 years
Place of birth: Yerevan, Armenian SSR, Soviet Union
Federation: Armenia
Alexander Grischuk
World Ranking: 7
Age: 37 years
Place of birth: Moscow, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union
Federation: Russia
Anish Giri
World Ranking: 8
Age: 27 years
Place of birth: Saint Petersburg, Russia
Federation: Netherlands
Wesley So
World Ranking: 9
Age: 27 years
Place of birth: Bacoor, Cavite, Philippines
Federation: United States
Richard Rapport
World Ranking: 10
Age: 25 years
Place of birth: Szombathely, Hungary
Federation: Hungary