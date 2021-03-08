International Women’s Day 2021: Want to end with Tokyo medal, Sania Mirza chasing one final dream in tennis
One of the most successful women in India – Sania Mirza has inspired a generation of Indians to pursue their dreams.
Former World No. 1
The former World No. 1 in the doubles category, Sania has won many laurels for in tennis.
Dream run in 2015
In 2015, Sania had a dream run, in which she went on to clinch the prestigious Wimbledon and US Open doubles trophies, partnering Swiss legend Martina Hingis. The duo also won the Australian Open in 2016.
5th Olympics appearance
The upcoming Tokyo Olympics will be Sania Mirza’s fifth appearance in the prestigious multi-nation tournament.
Returned to full training
The six-time Grand Slam winner has returned to full training. She has been training nearly for four hours daily at her academy in Hyderabad.
Ever-positive – Sania
The 34-year-old is aware that the task won’t be easy. “I just want to put myself in a position to be in with a chance. I love to stay positive and am conscious of the kind of challenges one has to face to win an Olympic medal too,” Sania said in an interview. with Sportstar.
Olympics medal missing on CV
In the same interview, Sania said that she will try to stay healthy and fit ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. “Definitely, an Olympics medal is one thing which I feel I am missing in my list of achievements. And I want to shut this chapter of my life with a medal in Tokyo,” she added.
Will Tokyo be her last?
“I do believe that I have a couple of more years of tennis left in me,” Sania added further.
Sania’s take on bio-bubble
Sania said that it will be a different kind of challenge to return to the circuit after a long gap because of the pandemic. “The bio-bubble is going to be another major issue,” she said before adding contracting to COVID-19 delayed her return to full strength training.
Enjoyed some time off with family
Because of the pandemic, she enjoyed spending quality time with her family, something that she misses while on tours. “I loved being with my son Izhaan, which otherwise I would have struggled to do,” she said.