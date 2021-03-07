The playoffs as well as the IPL 2021 final on May 30 will be played at the World’s Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
No home matches
One of the highlights of IPL 2021 will be the fact that no team will play at their home venue and instead at neutral venues. Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage of IPL 2021.
How many double headers will be played in IPL 2021?
There will be a total of 11 double headers, where six teams will play three afternoon matches and two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are drafted for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.
Will spectators be allowed in IPL 2021?
“The VIVO IPL this year at home will be played behind closed doors to begin with and a call on allowing spectators will be taken at a later stage of the tournament,” read BCCI’s statement.