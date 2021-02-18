IPL 2021 Player Auction: Live updates as 8 franchises battle on table in Chennai
292 players
A total of 292 players are set to go under the hammer on Thursday in Chennai.
Steve Smith
According to news reports, Steve Smith, who was released by RR, and Chris Morris, who was released by RCB, are set to be fiercely bid for.
Smith to DC
RCB opens the bidding for Steve Smith, DC joins and Smith is SOLD. Delhi sign former RR captain Steven Smith for INR 2.2 crore.
Big guns go unsold
Big guns such as Alex Hales, Aaron Finch and Jason Roy, in the INR 2 crore bracket, go unsold in the first round.
Maxwell to RCB
The opening bid of INR 2 crore for Maxwell comes from KKR. RCB joins, CSK joins and following a fierce bidding, the explosive all-rounder is sold to RCB for INR 14.25 crore!
Kedar Jadhav
Former CSK player Kedar Jadhav goes unsold.
KKR have their first buy
Opening bid of INR 2 crore for Shakib Al Hasan, KKR and Punkab Kings join. The Bangladesh star is SOLD to KKR for INR 3.2 crore.
CSK beat Punjab
Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings in Moeen Ali’s bidding war. CSK sign the English all-rounder for INR 7 crore.