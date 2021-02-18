IPL 2021 Player Auction: When and where to watch live on TV, online, cricketers with maximum base price, other details
Mini auction
The BCCI is conducting a mini auction ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021. It is scheduled to take place today (Feb. 18).
Where is the auction being held?
The IPL 2021 player auction is being held in Chennai.
When will the IPL 2021 player auction begin?
The player auction is set to begin at 3 PM IST in Chennai on Feb. 18, Thursday.
Where to watch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 broadcast on TV?
You can watch the live telecast of the IPL Auction 2021 on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch live streaming of IPL Auction 2021?
You can catch the live streaming of IPL Auction 2021 live Disney+ Hotstar. Also, Reliance Jio customers can stream the IPL Auction 2021 live on Jio TV mobile app.
How many players will go under the hammer at the IPL 2021 Auction?
After 1,114 players registered for the auction, a total of 292 players were shortlisted to go under the hammer on Feb. 18, Thursday.
How many Indian players will go under the hammer at IPL 2021 Auction?
Out of the 292 players, 164 are Indians, while 125 are overseas and 3 from Associate Nations will be up for grabs on Thursday.
What are the rules for IPL 2021 Auction?
A franchise cannot spend more than their available purse. However, a team has to spend at least 75% of the money available for them at IPL 2021 Auction. A team can have a maximum of 8 overseas players and 17 Indian players for IPL 2021.
Who are the players with the maximum base price at IPL 2021 Auction?
INR 2 crore: Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood.
Base Price: INR 1.5 crore
This bracket includes Alex Hales, Alex Carey, Dawid Malan, Morne Morkel, Gregory Lewis, David Willey, Tom Curran, Shaun Marsh, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.
Base Price: INR 1 crore
This bracket includes Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Mustafizur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade.