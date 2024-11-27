James Webb Telescope's Deepest Image
The James Webb Telescope took the deepest and clearest picture of faraway space. Its first picture shows a group of galaxies called SMACS 0723
Galaxy Cluster Image
The picture that looks like a question mark is a view of a group of galaxies called MACS J0417.5-1154, taken by the James Webb Telescope
The Butterfly Nebula
The Butterfly Nebula is a big cloud of gas and dust that looks like a butterfly. It is very far away, about 3,800 light-years from Earth
Serpens Nebula
The Serpens Nebula is a place where new stars are being born. Some of these stars will grow to be as big as the Sun
Blood-Soaked Eyes
The picture called "Blood-soaked Eyes" shows light from two telescopes—James Webb and Hubble—mixing different colors of light like infrared and visible light
NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula
This picture shows stars sparkling in a place called NGC 3324, where new stars are being born in the Carina Nebula
Pillars of Creation
The "Pillars of Creation" are huge clouds in space where new stars are being made. They are very far away—about 6,500 light-years from Earth