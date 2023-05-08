KCR lays foundation stone for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lays foundation stone for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower in Narsinghi of Hyderabad.
Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLCS and other officials attended the event.
The iconic skyscraper tower is 400ft temple is built in 6 acres plot on 100ft 120ft roads at a cost of Rs. 200 Crores.
The tower will have the temples of Sri Sri Radha Krishna and Sri Venkateswara Swamy, which will accommodate 1500 devotees at a time with magnificent architectural elements.
An Annadhanam hall of 500 capacity per shift will serve Anna Prasadam to visiting devotees.
Other amenities also include Library, Kalyani, Auditorium, Kalyana Mandapa, IMAX Cheatre, Open Air Theatre, Lecture halls, Queue complex, Guest house (100 rooms) etc.
KCR expresses happy for breaking ground for such a large building and lauded the efforts of Hare Krishna organisation for serving food through Akshaya Patra and announced Rs. 25 crore assistance.
Priests present a memento to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on this occasion.
The Chief Minister says that the to be constructed tower will serve as peaceful atmosphere
KCR wishes Hare Krishna organisation on this occasion.